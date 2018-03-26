Mexican restaurant in Norway trolls Trump with window sign

A Mexican restaurant in Norway is trolling Trump with its latest advertising campaign.

Los Tacos, a fast-casual chain in Fredrikstad, has taken a political approach to marketing their newest location. On the window is a sign that reads “Mexican food so authentic Donald Trump would build a wall around it.”

A photo of the advertisement shared on Facebook by former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich quickly garnered over 65,000 shares and 1,000 comments as of Monday afternoon.

While many didn’t believe the sign was real, others who live in the area confirmed its existence. Even Los Tacos shared Reich’s photo on its own Facebook page.

Apparently this isn’t the first time Los Tacos has dissed the U.S. president. Commenters on Facebook shared details about past political marketing efforts the chain has used, including offering free condolence tacos if Trump won the election and free celebratory tacos if Hillary Clinton won. Others shared similar campaigns by other restaurants, as well.

Love it or hate it, Los Tacos’ sign at least got people talking.