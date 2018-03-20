McDonald’s customer turns violent after receiving wrong breakfast order

Police in Glendale, Wisc., are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying an irate McDonald’s customer who assaulted a teenage employee after receiving the wrong breakfast order.

The suspect and a friend reportedly pulled up to the drive-thru of the McDonald’s just before 11 a.m. on March 18, where they placed an order for a breakfast sandwich with bacon, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. But upon receiving a breakfast sandwich with sausage instead, the woman became angry.

“What the [expletive] is this? I didn't order no sausage biscuit,” said the woman, who then threw the food back at the drive-thru operator.

A manager replaced her order with another sandwich, but she and her friend soon returned — this time entering the dining area — and claimed that the order was still wrong.

The woman then proceeded to walk behind the counter to argue with the manager, and ended up shoving a separate 17-year-old female employee to the ground.

“She shoved the employee to the ground causing her to hit her head twice and then fled the store,” police wrote on Facebook. The Journal Sentinel adds that the girl hit her head on both the french-fry station and the floor, but didn’t suffer any burns. She was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The Glendale Police Department is now asking for information on either of the women in the surveillance photos. Anyone with details is urged to contact the Glendale PD at 414-228-1753.