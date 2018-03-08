Oreo O's is the most popular cereal in America, according to Google

Despite their 10-year hiatus, Oreo O’s are back and taking grocery stores by storm.

The chocolate-y, créme-y rings are the most popular cereal in America according to Google results. The cereal-version of the crumb-inducing Oreo sandwich cookie turned out to be the most googled cereal in 14 U.S. states.

The populations of Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas are all either huge fans of Oreo O’s or at least curious enough to Google what they are. Food & Wine reported the full list of other states’ favorites.

A post shared by Jason A Myers (@jasonamyers37) on Mar 7, 2018 at 7:18am PST

Life cereal is the second most popular cereal in America. It gave Oreo O’s a run for its money being the most Google searched cereal in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Washington state.

A post shared by @mady819 on Feb 27, 2018 at 8:08am PST

Multi-colored Trix — which are hardly just for kids anymore — are a popular search in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Wisconsin. But don’t get them confused with the similarly named and also popular Kix, the preferred cereal of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Iowa.

A post shared by Jordan Heath (@leonsandcastles) on Aug 3, 2012 at 9:46am PDT

A handful of states enjoy Special K. Just like our West Coast news editor, those in Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and New Mexico wouldn’t mind eating a bowl of Special K cereal every day. Honeycomb is still all the rage in Alabama, Maryland, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and West Virginia. South Dakota likes Raisin Bran, while South Carolina enjoys Pops. Arkansas and Louisiana both share a passion for Quaker’s King Vitaman (which shoppers in other regions might not even believe still exists).

A post shared by Conor (@randomgoth) on Mar 7, 2018 at 8:14am PST

While some states are just totally alone in their love for All Bran (all right, Wyoming) and Kashi (we expected more from you, North Dakota), we are shocked that more parts of the U.S. didn’t follow suit with Idaho, which has a hankering for Captain Crunch, or Montana, whose inhabitants seem to crave Count Chocula (as do we).