Lindt chocolatier suing the Weinstein Company after sponsored Golden Globes bash got scuttled

Page Six is reporting that the Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli has filed a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company over a canceled sponsorship for the 2018 Golden Globes Awards party.

According to the official documents, the iconic Lindor truffles maker paid The Weinstein Company $400,000 back in 2015 for exclusive confectionery rights to the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Golden Globes Awards soirees. While the 2016 and 2017 bashes went on just fine, there was no party this year as disgraced former co-chair Harvey Weinstein was accused by a slew of women of sexual harassment, misconduct and rape.

As per Lindt’s Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit, when the confectioner asked for a $133,333 refund, representatives for The Weinstein Company “did not dispute” that the contract had been breached and allegedly promised a refund to be delivered in early January at the latest.

However, Lindt’s lawyers say the money never arrived and that reps for the company are now ignoring their calls. The suit contends breach of contract, conversion and unjust enrichment.

Lindt did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

As Variety notes, Weinstein’s film studio is currently trying to negotiate a sale to a Ron Burkle-backed investor group. If this fails, the group will likely file for bankruptcy.

