Man calls in fake bomb threat at pub to end wife's night out

A man in England was so upset by his wife’s night out, he called in a false bomb threat to the pub she was at in order to end her fun.

Mo Ahmed admitted to making the two hoax calls to The Duke of Wellington pub located inside the Wetherspoon hotel in Minehead, BBC reported.

Twenty-five hotel guests and 130 customers at the pub had to be evacuated at approximately 1 a.m.

In his court appearance, Ahmed admitted he was angry his partner was going out while he worked two jobs to make ends meet.

The couple opened a gift shop last year that was struggling to survive, so Ahmed was forced to take another job at a restaurant to pay the rent and bills.

“He felt annoyed she was spending money while he was having to work away to pay the bills. When he learned she was going to Wetherspoons, he was angry and frustrated and wanted to ruin her night,” the probation report read.

Ahmed was sentenced to six months in prison, a one year suspension, 120 hours of community service and ordered to pay $1,500 in compensation.

The judge told Ahmed he should be “ashamed” and that the calls were bound to be traced because he made them from his cell phone.

This isn’t the first incidence of someone calling in a bomb threat for trivial reasons.

Last October, a Pittsburg man wanted to get out of paying his tab at a local sandwich shop, so he called in the bomb threat at a nearby restaurant in order to cause a distraction. The man faced charges for threatening to use weapons of mass destruction, public intoxication, false identification to police, terroristic threats and escape.