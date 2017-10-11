Man arrested after making bomb threat to avoid bill at Primanti Bros. in Pittsburgh

Sometimes the sticker shock for a delicious meal just gets the best of you.

On Oct. 9, WPXI reported that a Pittsburgh man faces charges for threatening the Primanti Brothers sandwich shop in Pittsburghwith a bomb threat in order to avoid paying the tab for his double-meat sandwich.

40-year-old Barry Clapperton now faces charges for threatening to use weapons of mass destruction, public intoxication, false identification to police, terroristic threats and escape.

Kenneth Gray witnessed the commotion at Primanti Brother’s East Carson Street location, and said that Clapperton tried to leave multiple times without paying.

“My friend Chris gets up and he chases him out the door and we go out that way, catch him and walk him back in," Gray said. Gray added that he and his friend even offered to pay for Clapperton’s bill, but law enforcement officials had to get involved.

An unidentified individual eventually paid for Clapperton, WPXI reports, but the situation at the South Side eatery only escalated.

"His tab is paid. They get ready to let him go and the bomb threat comes in and he takes off!” Gray said.

Evidently, Clapperton had already called in a bomb threat to a nearby Japaneese steakhouse and sushi bar, in order to cause a distraction.

Then, Clapperton ran out of Primantis, bolting across East Carson Street and down 19th Street before police cornered him and shocked him with a stun gun to subdue and arrest him, police and witnesses say.

Police say Clapperton admitted to calling in the false threat to misdirect the officers, Fox 8 reports. He is unable to post bond.

Primanti Brothers has won national fame for their signature “Almost Famous” sandwiches, which consist of meat, tomato, a big handful of French fries, and an Italian-dressing based coleslaw between two pieces of Italian bread.