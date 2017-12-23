Expand / Collapse search
11 craziest gingerbread houses of Instagram

By Jacquelyn Hart | Fox News
The White House's gingerbread likeness wasn't the only over-the-top confection to debut before Christmas.

The White House's gingerbread likeness wasn't the only over-the-top confection to debut before Christmas.  (Reuters)

While most people simply picking a kit up a gingerbread house kit at the grocery store, others take the tradition way more seriously. With artisan bakers taking to social media to show off their finest holiday confections, it's hard not to be amazed.

Here are eleven of Instagram's craziest gingerbread houses that push the cookie to its limits. Make yourself some hot chocolate, bite a limb off of your gingerbread man, and feast your eye on these true works of art - you just may be inspired to get crafty with some gingerbread dough yourself.

Disney’s Grand Floridian masterpiece

The Fairmont San Francisco’s two-story majestic wonder

Harry Potter-inspired gingerbread creation

Seattle past and future at the Sheraton Seattle

Rockefeller Center scene

New York City Gingerbread display.

Charming shops and realistic books

Grand prize winner! #gingerbreadhousecompetition #groveparkinn #langsgiving2017

Polar express

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Cabin in the woods

School spirit

Tudor mansion