11 craziest gingerbread houses of Instagram
While most people simply picking a kit up a gingerbread house kit at the grocery store, others take the tradition way more seriously. With artisan bakers taking to social media to show off their finest holiday confections, it's hard not to be amazed.
Here are eleven of Instagram's craziest gingerbread houses that push the cookie to its limits. Make yourself some hot chocolate, bite a limb off of your gingerbread man, and feast your eye on these true works of art - you just may be inspired to get crafty with some gingerbread dough yourself.
Disney’s Grand Floridian masterpiece
The Fairmont San Francisco’s two-story majestic wonder
Harry Potter-inspired gingerbread creation
Seattle past and future at the Sheraton Seattle
Rockefeller Center scene
Charming shops and realistic books
Polar express
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
