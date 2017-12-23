11 craziest gingerbread houses of Instagram

While most people simply picking a kit up a gingerbread house kit at the grocery store, others take the tradition way more seriously. With artisan bakers taking to social media to show off their finest holiday confections, it's hard not to be amazed.



Here are eleven of Instagram's craziest gingerbread houses that push the cookie to its limits. Make yourself some hot chocolate, bite a limb off of your gingerbread man, and feast your eye on these true works of art - you just may be inspired to get crafty with some gingerbread dough yourself.



Disney’s Grand Floridian masterpiece

The Fairmont San Francisco’s two-story majestic wonder

A post shared by Bay Area fun for families (@bayarea.moms) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP TROLLED OVER WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS, OUTFIT

Harry Potter-inspired gingerbread creation

Seattle past and future at the Sheraton Seattle

Rockefeller Center scene

New York City Gingerbread display. A post shared by @ ron_pop_pop_radler on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

LONELY WIDOWER ASKS FOR A PLACE TO SPEND CHRISTMAS, GETS A THOUSAND RESPONSES

Charming shops and realistic books

Polar express

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cabin in the woods

School spirit

Tudor mansion