First lady Melania Trump trolled over White House Christmas decorations, outfit

Though the White House’s Christmas festivities are traditionally a no-politics zone, first lady Melania Trump caught some surprise heat after the unveiling ceremony of this year’s holiday celebrations, with critics trolling everything from the extensive décor to her outfit.

Revealing the presidential mansion’s holiday furnishings on Nov. 27, the first lady decked out the White House in a classic yuletide theme dubbed "Time-Honored Traditions," which included a bevy of twinkling Christmas trees, a live ballet performance from "The Nutcracker" and a 300-pound gingerbread replica of the White House.

First lady Melania Trump decorates the White House for Christmas with the theme "Time-Honored Traditions."

Nevertheless, critics were quick to call out the furnishings and were particularly spooked by the all-white, tree-lined hallway, likening the scene to flicks like “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Blair Witch Project” and “The Shining.” One critic juxtaposed a photo of Trump in her white dress to a scene featuring Jadis the White Witch from the "Chronicles of Narnia" franchise.

FLOTUS also caught some flak for spending time in the bedazzled East Room with kids from Joint Base Andrews, and especially one moment when a student stated that Melania Trump “seriously looks like an angel” in her white Dior frock.

Some detractors on Twitter felt that the moment was totally staged, featuring predominantly black children. Others defended the first lady, noting that many areas surrounding D.C. are home to predominantly African-American communities.

Regardless of the comments, celebrations for the Trump family’s first Christmas in the White House have officially commenced. More than 25,000 visitors are expected to tour the White House through the holiday season. Decorations took 150 volunteers over 1,600 hours to put together, including the 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees and more than 18,000 lights.