Lonely widower asks for a place to spend Christmas, gets a thousand responses

Despite all their pomp and circumstance, the holidays can be an extremely difficult time for those who do not have loved ones to share them with. Taking matters into his own hands, one anonymous widower in Berlin, Germany, has found an outpouring of kindness after posting a note at his local grocery store, hoping to find a place at a Christmas table.

“Where can a lonely pensioner and widower find a place in a small group for Christmas,” the handwritten note reads, according to a translation from The Local.

A woman named Lisa soon stumbled upon the handwritten request, and shared a photo of the touching memo to her Facebook page, as she feared no one would see it at the store.

“When I read this, it broke my heart right away,” she wrote, asking others to “please share” the post. “Maybe someone […] can fulfill his heart's desire,” she mused.

Clearly striking a heartstring, over 6,800 shares and 4,000 reactions soon poured in on the now-viral post.

“I never thought there would be so many [responses]. After a certain point, I couldn’t keep up with it,” Lisa told Stuttgarter Nachrichten of the countless holiday invitations that have poured in for the man, which she has sorted through. In addition, staffers at the grocery store have removed the note due to overwhelming interest.

Sharing that the elderly man feels “very touched,” and “very pleased that so many people have responded,” Lisa said that the gentleman has not yet decided where he will spend Dec. 25.

Lucky for him, he now has plenty of choices.

