Parents give teacher wine with son's face on label for Christmas

It’s either a teacher’s favorite gift or their worst nightmare.

A student in Ohio posted photos on Twitter of the gift one of his parents gave his little brother’s teacher for Christmas and it’s, if nothing else, unique.

DJ Sommers of Dayton, Ohio said his parents usually gives his younger sibling's teacher something like a candle or flowers to thank them for their work.

This year, however, the parents thought this particular teacher needed something a little more substantial.

The parents got bottles of wine for the younger Sommers boy’s teacher, but the labels on the bottles were replaced with a photo of the student.

"My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them... Happy holidays," DJ wrote on Twitter.

The label also contains a special message:

"Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us."

DJ’s tweet has more than 36,000 likes and 5,500 retweets, as of Thursday afternoon. It’s clear the internet believes this was a gift worth giving – and receiving.

