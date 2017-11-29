Google fixes burger emoji, puts cheese on top of the meat

A little over a month after Google CEO Sundar Pichai vowed to “drop everything” in order to focus on its (arguably) flawed cheeseburger emoji, the company has instituted a fix in its latest Android update.

The upcoming Android 8.1 operating system will replace the old, cheese-bottomed burger emoji with a new one featuring cheese atop the patty, according to Emojipedia, which broke the news on Nov. 28.

Google’s burger blunder was first brought to light back in October, when media analyst Thomas Baekdal took to Twitter to point out Google’s placement of the cheese, which differed from other operating systems.

“I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top,” wrote Baekdal, along with a photo of each.

In the following days, his post racked up tens of thousands of likes and retweets, most of which were from Twitter users arguing for, or against, Google’s depiction of a cheeseburger.

Just a day after Baekdal’s tweet went viral, Pichai addressed the issue on his own Twitter account, where he promised to alter the emoji once and for all — so long as the internet reached some kind of consensus.

Now, it appears that the internet has finally provided enough evidence for Google to change its mind. Additionally, Google is reportedly updating two other questionable emojis — namely, it’s beer and cheese emojis — after receiving complaints about those, as well. Specifically, the beer steins will be filled to the brim, and the holes in the cheese will no longer have sharp edges running through them.

The early buzz about the burger on Twitter seems to be favorable, with users proclaiming that it looks “less sloppy,” and that “all is right” with the world again.

Of course, this being Twitter, it wasn’t long before someone found fault with Android’s updated e-burger.

“WHO THE [----] PUT THE TOMATO DIRECTLY ON THE HOT CHEESE?!?” one user wrote.

“They say the burger emoji is fixed but doesn't the tomato go on top of the lettuce[?]” asked another.

Android 8.1. will be released in early December.