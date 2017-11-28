Burger King manager filmed screaming at customer for taking too long to order

A hungry Burger King customer in Ohio got an earful of expletives last Wednesday after the restaurant’s manager cussed her out for taking too long to order.

Lizzie Ramsey, of Newark, Ohio, said that she and her husband — along with his co-worker and his 11- and 12-year-old brothers — had pulled up to the drive-thru of a nearby Burger King at around 8 a.m. to place their breakfast order. But every time Ramsey had finished ordering for one of the people in the car, the manager interrupted with the total price, and later told her to “hurry up,” despite Ramsey’s car being the only one in the drive-thru lane, WSYX reports.

Ramsey, who was 24 weeks pregnant at the time, proceeded to park the car and enter the restaurant in order to complain. “We wanted to let the manager know how the lady on the microphone was acting,” she said.

Upon entering, however, Ramsey’s and her family were shocked to discover the manager and the drive-thru operator were the same person — and she was not happy to see them.

WARNING: Footage contains strong language.

In footage Ramsey recorded of the incident, the Burger King employee — presumably the manager — can be seen screaming that Ramsey “should’ve ordered faster,” and that she should’ve “came in here and looked” at the menu instead of studying the menu at the drive-thru.

Ramsey also threatens to call the corporate office while the Burger King manager repeatedly tells her to “Get the f--- out” of the restaurant.

Ramsey later uploaded the footage to Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 330,000 times. Some of the locals who commented claimed that they, too, had experienced the exact same thing at the exact same Burger King, according to Ramsey’s husband.

“When we uploaded the video, people saw it and said 'we had the same experience with the same person at the same store,'" Cody told WSYX.

Ramsey says the corporate office has since apologized and sent along a gift card, WSYX reports. A representative for the Ocedon Restaurant Group, which manages the Burger King, told Ramsey that the situation had been “handled,” though it’s unclear if the offending employee had been terminated, the Newark Advocate added.

"I believe she should be fired,” Ramsey told WSYX. “You don't treat customers like that.”

