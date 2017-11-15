Ohio troopers save boy from choking at Chick-Fil-A

Two State Highway Patrol troopers in Ohio saved a young boy from choking at a restaurant in Ohio Friday night.

Ben Miller and Dan DeLuca were on break at a Chick-Fil-A in Boardman when they noticed the 11-year-old in distress, WKBN reports.

Deluca noticed the boy clutching his neck and chest as he ran to his mom. When they asked if he was OK, the boy first said yes then said no, according to WFMJ.

"I'm looking at him right in the eyes, and I could see his demeanor change and his body language change," DeLuca told WKBN.

That’s when Miller performed the Heimlich maneuver without hesitation, according to DeLuca, and dislodged whatever the boy was choking on.

Store manager Rachel Lipinsky said it all happened so fast and few customers were even aware of the situation, but she’s grateful the troopers were there.



“Thank goodness they were right there because they got right up and helped him out,” Lipinsky told WKBN.

The troopers never got the boy’s name before heading back to work.