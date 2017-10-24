Spooky Halloween cocktails that are perfect for parties

Halloween is here and if you are planning to throw the spellbinding affair of the season, then these six creepy cocktails are just the trick – or treat – for you and your guests.

Pumpkin Spice Negroni

Created by Mia Mastroianni, Soho House West Hollywood + Bar Rescue.

This Autumn take on the original negroni is a great way to add some zest to your holidays. The inherent bitterness of the Campari paired with the sweet and spicy pumpkin puree syrup makes up a composed drink that is perfect for Halloween. The cute pumpkin cup doesn’t hurt either.

Ingredients:

1 oz Campari

1 oz Bulldog Gin

3/4 oz Frangelico

1/2 oz Pumpkin Puree Infused Syrup

Egg White

Method: Combine all ingredients and dry shake. Reshake with ice and strain into a small pumpkin (or coupe). Garnish with a light dusting of cinnamon and pumpkin seeds.

Wicked Black Forest Punch (Serves 15ppl)

Created by Willy Shine, Brand Meister

For those planning a bigger event, this boozy punch in the best because it serves a lot and doesn’t take much time. This punch is a little on the sweet side, but the ginger beer helps punch up the flavor. Don’t skip the dry ice to give your potion a cool bubbling effect.

Ingredients:

15oz Jägermeister

5oz Kirschwasser

2.5oz velvet falernum

5oz Hibiscus tea syrup

5oz Fresh Lemon juice

2.5oz Passionfruit juice

2.5oz Fresh Orange juice

7.5oz Fresh pineapple juice

10oz filtered water

10 dash Angostura bitters

20oz Ginger beer

Method: Combine all ingredients into a gallon container except the ginger beer and refrigerate.

When time to serve pour into a punch bowl with big ice cube garnish with orange wheels lemon wheels & hibiscus flowers couple of chips of food grade dry ice.

Pumpkin Flip

This classic Flip adds a touch of sophistication to any soiree. The sweet maple syrup combined with the richness of the egg and earthiness of the gin gives this creamy concoction a robust flavor with a smooth finish.

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. NOLET’S Silver Dry Gin

1 oz. Pumpkin Puree

1 Whole Egg

0.5 oz. Maple Syrup

1 Bar Spoon Sugar

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Dry shake until emulsified (about one minute). Add ice and shake again, vigorously. Double strain into a martini glass. Dust the top with nutmeg to garnish.

The Sacrifice

Created by Stephen Halpin

While this drink may look (and sound) mean, this balanced beverage is actually quite refreshing. The lemon juice and tequila give a tart kick, while the aromatic bitters and sweet citrus even everything out.

Ingredients:

2 oz Patrón Extra Anejo

½ oz Patrón Aged Orange Liquor

¼ oz Simple Syrup

1 ½ teaspoons Orange Juice

1 teaspoon Lemon Juice

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice and shake until chilled. Strain and serve up into a chilled Nick & Nora or coupe. For a scary surprise, pour it over a skull ice mold.

Truly Red Potion Punch

Created by Natasha David, Nitecap

This potion combines liquor, booze and fresh citrus for a wickedly good party punch. Plus the seasonal pomegranate and blood orange make this a Halloween party – or any fall party – staple. Just ditch the spiders if you want a less festive look.

Ingredients:

2 bottles of Truly Spiked & Sparkling Sicilian Blood Orange

2 cups Pomegranate Juice

1 cup Red Wine

2 oz. Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Cointreau

Blood Orange Slices

Method: Mix pomegranate juice, red wine, blanco tequila and Cointreau together in a large punch bowl. Top with Truly Spiked & Sparkling Sicilian Blood Orange. Stir to combine and garnish with blood orange slices, and spiders for a spooky element.

The Darke Daiquiri

Created by Willy Shine, Brand Meister

If you take the holidays very seriously – and have a fully stocked liquor cabinet – then this drink is for you. The process is a bit time consuming, and involves a bit of artistic talent, but the results are hair raising – much like this herbaceous daiquiri.

1 Part Jägermeister

1 Part Aged Rum

¾ part fresh Lime Juice

¾ part 1-1 Simple Syrup

½ Part Egg White

1 Capsule Activated Charcoal

Method: Shake & Strain into 5-7 oz. coup. Garnish with orange oil and peel.

Skull Stencil Method: Edible ink airbrush with green and gold ink. Edible gold flakes in the eyes