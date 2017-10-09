Hungry bears caught on camera breaking into pizza shop, eating salami

A surveillance camera caught three hungry bears breaking into a Colorado pizza shop on Sunday.

A mother bear and her two cubs entered Antonio’s Real New York Pizza in Estes Park, CO, after hours and went on a pizza eating spree, gobbling up the dough in the fridge before moving on to the salami.

The carbo-loading mammals can be seen pulling shelves out of a small refrigerator on the ground. At one point the mother bear leaves her cubs with the dough and ventures off to higher pursuits – the salami.

The pizza restaurant posted the video footage on its Facebook page with the note that, “this could have been so much worse.”

The business says the bears caused some damaged, including “rip[ing] a window out of the wall” at the drive-thru they own, as well as food loss and interior destruction.

Though the bears appear to be a nuisance to the store, the owners are asking police in the future to “please don’t shoot [the bears].”

“Every dumpster in town is now bear proof which leaves only our homes, cars and businesses,” the Facebook post says.

“While I don’t advocate feeding wildlife in any way,” the post continued, “I believe it would have been much better to have left the old dumpster tops in place because they wouldn’t become desperate enough to break into houses or businesses and the damage in dollars would be much lower. We’ve now forced the bears’ paws to break into homes and businesses.”