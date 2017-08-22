Starbucks releases camo cup sleeves in honor of veteran employees

If you stopped by Starbucks this morning for your daily caffeine fix, you might have noticed something different about the cup sleeve. That’s because the coffee chain unveiled a new camo-inspired sleeve design to celebrate the military veterans and spouses the company employs.

The sleeve reads: “10,000 veterans and military spouses hired. And counting.”

Keeping with the theme, the sleeves are also printed with a camouflage design in earthy green and brown tones, but with a coffee-inspired twist – the camo spots are made up of coffee beans.

The print was designed by Meghan Moses as a tribute to her father, a retire Navy Seal. This special-edition sleeve will remain in stores for several weeks at participating locations, according to a press release.

The sleeves are just a small part of Starbucks’ larger campaign encouraging people to better get to know America’s veterans and start a conversation with them, Carole Guizzetti, creative manager on Starbucks’ brand and advertising team, said in the press release.



Starbucks hopes to help foster those conversations. As noted on the sleeve, the company has employed 10,000 veterans and veterans’ spouses since 2013, with plans to hire another 15,000 by 2025, according to Grub Street.