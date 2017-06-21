Teen pulls gun after Jack in the Box employee shorts her a nugget, police say

Sometimes, you really want that last chicken nugget.

Three teenagers in Puyallup, Wash., were arrested Monday after they became enraged that a Jack in the Box shorted their order and pulled a gun on workers at a drive-thru window, the Pierce County sheriff’s office said.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office:

The Jack in the Box on Meridian Ave. S. in South Hill was busy Monday afternoon, and there was a long wait at the drive-thru. When the car in question got to the window, the teenagers copped an attitude with employees.

After she got her food, the 19-year-old woman who was driving said workers forgot her drink and didn’t give her enough nuggets. She then said there was something in her drink and threw the cup through the window at an employee.

The employee closed the window, and the driver and a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger got out of the car and began punching the window and cursing. A group of employees finally went to the window to see if the car had left, and the passenger pulled a handgun and pointed it at them.

The employees dived to the floor and the car left, but witnesses had written down the license-plate number. Deputies went to the house where the car was registered.

When they got to the home, the driveway was empty but deputies looked in the windows and saw the car they were looking for in the garage. They knocked on the door, and eventually the homeowner opened and let the deputies come in to take a look.

The suspect was nowhere to be found in the house, but the deputies saw an access-panel to the attic in the garage. When they opened it, they found the 19-year-old driver hiding out with a male.

The driver was arrested on three counts of first-degree assault.

Meanwhile, a deputy in the neighborhood found a 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man who had also been in the car walking in the neighborhood. The man took off running when the sergeant asked to talk to him, and the girl was placed in the back of the police car after she admitted she’d been at the Jack in the Box.

Eventually, a deputy tackled the man after he tried and failed to jump over a fence, and the sergeant found a stolen 9mm handgun with 14 hollow-point bullets in his pocket.

The man was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The girl in the back of the police car grew angry as all this was happening, and tried to kick out the car windows. She screamed and cursed at deputies and told them none of it would’ve happened if the Jack in the Box worker had given them the right food.

She was booked into Remann Hall for assault, possession of Xanax and resisting/obstructing law enforcement.

This article orginally appeared on Q13Fox.com