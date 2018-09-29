Lindsay Lohan gets punched in the face after accusing refugee parents of trafficking, trying to take the kids

Lindsay Lohan gave new meaning to the "Parent Trap," after accusing Syrian refugee parents of human trafficking and attempted to take their children before getting punched in the face.

On Friday night in Moscow, the former child star filmed the bizarre "trafficking" incident and shared it as an Instagram Live on her account.

According to TMZ, she begins the video by saying, “Hey everyone I just want to show you a family I met, a Syrian refugee family. I’m going to introduce you to them.”

But things take a turn for the worse when the 32-year-old then accuses the Syrian parents of human trafficking their two boys.

“Guys, you’re going the wrong way, my car is here, come,” Lohan is heard yelling at the children who continued to follow their parents as she chases them down the street. “They’re trafficking children, I won’t leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don’t f--- with me.”

While trying to get the children's attention, the actress, who spent a few years living in Dubai, can also be heard shouting Arabic phrases in a what sounds like a Middle Eastern accent.

“You’re ruining Arabic culture by doing this. You’re taking these children they want to go,” she said before yelling at the boys, “I’m with you. Don’t worry, the whole world is seeing this right now, I will walk forever, I stay with you don’t worry.”

Then things got physical after Lohan tried to grab one of the kids and said "give me your hand," but was then punched in the face by a woman who appears to be the child's mother.

After the shocking punch, the video ends with a crying Lohan gasping, “I’m like in shock right now, I’m just like so scared."

Prior to the incident in Moscow, the actress re-emerged onto the fashion scene and attended the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week where she sat front row.