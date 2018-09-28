'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Michael Darby charged with groping cameraman

Michael Darby of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" has been charged with groping a cameraman.

WRC-TV in Washington reports that the cameraman said in charging documents that the show was filming in Potomac, Maryland, on Sept. 1 when Darby "grabbed and groped" his backside.

"As I turned around he smiled and gave me a flirtatious look," the cameraman alleges in the documents.

The cameraman says he told Darby to stop and then told his supervisor. He pressed charges three days later.

According to WRC-TV, Darby was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual contact. He is facing a maximum of 11 years in prison if convicted.

Court documents also showed that the cameraman filed for a restraining order against Darby citing both the Sept. 1 incident and another alleged assault from August but the restraining order was denied.

The 59-year-old Darby is married to Ashley Darby. Both are cast members of the Bravo show filmed in the Washington area.

Darby's behavior came into question during the Bravo reality show when castmember Gizelle Bryant expressed concern after seeing Darby "squeezing" another "Housewife's" boyfriend's butt.

Ashley Darby defended her husband on the TV show saying it was a "joke."

Darby told Bravo.com after the episode aired that he "playfully touched" the man's butt.

Bravo did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.