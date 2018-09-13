'Westworld' casts Aaron Paul for season 3 of HBO show, report says

Aaron Paul is reportedly joining "Westworld" when it returns to the small screen for season three.

The actor, best known for his role in "Breaking Bad," will be part of the HBO series' upcoming season, Deadline first reported Thursday.

The 39-year-old is expected to be “a series regular,” per the report.

Paul addressed the news with an Instagram post.

“Feeling blessed and humbled to finally be able to mention this little secret of mine,” he said in a caption he shared with his 3.4 million followers.

“Thank you Jonah and Lisa and all of the people over at @westworldhbo for allowing me to come play in your park. See you all very soon,” he wrote.

Jonah and Lisa are the show's creators, married couple Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

“Westworld” was originally a 1973 movie about a Wild West-style theme park where guests can interact with human-like robots - and what happens when things go awry.