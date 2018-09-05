Slash agrees to pay ex $6 million in divorce settlement

Slash is about to be a single man with lighter pockets.

The rocker agreed to pay a $6,627,352 equalization payment to Perla Ferrar to settle their divorce, according to The Blast. He will also pay $100,000 per month in spousal support and $39,000 in child support. Their children will also collect 1.8 percent of his income until 2036.

In turn, Slash, 53, will keep his guitar collection worth $1.92 million.

The agreement was formally filed on Tuesday, though Slash recommended the arrangement in June.

Slash — born Saul Hudson — filed for divorce in 2014 after 13 years of marriage. He accused her of bigamy in 2016 and insisted that she was dragging out their divorce earlier this year.

