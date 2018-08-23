Elizabeth Hurley shares video of herself swimming topless

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley shared a flirtatious video of her swimming topless while vacationing in Greece.

Hurley, 53, was captured swimming in just white bathing bottoms in a pool while doing the breaststroke.

She smiles as she holds her chest and twists in the pool. Hurley shared the video on her Instagram with a caption, “Attempting to swim off the calories.”

Hurley often shares photos of herself in bathing suits while promoting her swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

“The Royals” star was praised by her followers who called her “gorgeous” and “stunning.”

“53!! This gorgeous creature is 53!!” one person commented.”

“You look amazing,” another person wrote. “Still improving with age. Remarkable.”