Elizabeth Hurley shows off hot pink bikini in Instagram video

Elizabeth Hurley’s latest Instagram post is getting a lot of attention.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old actress shared a short video clip of herself dancing on a beach to a guitar soundtrack. Hurley stunned in a hot pink, string bikini while frolicking along an empty beach with a breathtaking sunset in the background.

The “Royals” actress captioned her photo “Happy Sunday,” with several kissing faces.

Followers of Hurley’s Instagram flooded the post with comments, conversing about Hurley’s potential beauty secrets and anti-aging methods.

Happy Sunday 😘😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach #Islabikini A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 7, 2018 at 7:17am PST

The British actress recently appeared in headlines after her famous ex, Hugh Grant, did an interview with People Magazine’s Jess Cagle. In the interview, Grant talked about his '90s romance with Hurley and how the actress stayed with him despite his 1995 incident, when he was arrested for “lewd conduct” with a prostitute named Divine Brown.

“We’re like brother and sister,” Grant told Cagle of his relationship with Hurley, “I think it’s partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding.”

Although the pair split in 2000, the two have remained good friends — Hugh is the godfather to Elizabeth's son Damien, 15, with businessman Steve Bing.

Currently Hurley plays Queen Helena on “The Royals." The fourth season premieres in March.