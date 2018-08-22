'Southern Charm' star Ashley Jacobs publicly apologizes to Thomas Ravenel's ex Kathryn Dennis: 'I crossed a line'

"Southern Charm" star and former girlfriend of Thomas Ravenel, Ashley Jacobs, has apologized to Ravenel's ex and mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis, after splitting up with the 56-year-old reality star.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old, who was featured on the most recent season of the Bravo reality show as Ravenel's latest flame, apologized to Dennis for the way she treated her while on the show.

Jacobs published her statement to the entire cast of "Southern Charm," but placed emphasis on Dennis.

“I owe you all an apology,” Jacobs wrote. “I’d like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her. I’m not sure what made me think it was okay to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

The California native then apologized to Dennis for their volatile run-ins throughout the show's season where she was seen calling the mother an "egg donor,” and said her kids "weren't planned on."

“After many chats with my friends and family with children, I never understood the unbreakable bond a parent has with their child,” Jacobs continued. “I can listen and learn and be more respectful in the future but until I’m blessed with a child, I can never truly understand the sacrifices a parent makes on behalf of their children. Some children may not truly get it until they have their own baby. It makes me feel horrible that I may have taken my own parents for granted and thus I’ve learned a tremendous lesson from all the good parents out there.”

She concluded, “I can’t rightfully describe how sorry I am, but I’d never forgiven myself if I didn’t at least try."

On August 15, shortly after the news broke that Ravenel would be leaving the Bravo series amid rape allegations against him, Jacobs removed all traces of him from her Instagram account sparking rumors that the TV couple had broken up.

She later confirmed the rumors after appearing in a tearful Instagram video breaking the news to followers that she and the reality star had split.

“I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him," she said, according to People.

Ravenel, who was accused of sexual assault by two women earlier this summer, has been a main cast member on the show since 2014 when it first aired. Jacobs stood by her man throughout the show's most recent season and defended their relationship and his alleged behavior during the show's reunion episode.

Back in July, Jacobs told People that she ran into Dennis at a restaurant and asked the 26-year-old mother if they could get together to try and reconcile. But despite her attempt, Dennis turned her down.

“I actually asked her if she would ever want to get together and talk — coffee, lunch, my treat,” Jacobs recalled. “Kathryn said no.”

But now, aware of the drama her relationship with Ravenel caused, Jacobs has admitted her faults in an attempt to move on.

“I made a lot of mistakes, and there are things that I just shouldn’t have said,” Jacobs said in her Instagram video. “I just should have kept my mouth shut. It was not my place. And I think the hardest thing is going to bed every night and thinking how different things would be in my life right now had I just shut my mouth. So I do. I beat myself up a lot.”