Thomas Ravenel's 'Southern Charm' girlfriend removes him from Instagram following news of his show departure

Just after news broke that Thomas Ravenel decided to leave the Bravo reality show, "Southern Charm," his girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, appeared to remove all traces of him from her Instagram account.

On Tuesday, the "Southern Charm" star shared with his followers that he was no longer going to appear on the popular Bravo series.

“I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back,” he tweeted from his private account.

Ravenel, who was accused of sexual assault by two women earlier this summer, has been a main cast member on the show since 2014 when it first aired.

His new girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, stood by her man throughout the show's most recent season and defended their relationship and his alleged behavior during the show's reunion episode. But since his shocking annoucment on Tuesday, the California nurse seems to have wiped her slate clean of the 56-year-old reality star.

Currently, no images of Ravenel, which were previously frequent, can be found on Jacobs' Instagram page. The reality star even boasts a new Instagram biography which reads, "Basically a new account with a clean slate."

Jacobs appeared to share a post about moving forward around the same time Ravenel announced his departure from the "Southern Charm" series on her Instagram. The star shared an image of herself sitting in a field with a C.S. Lewis quote which she concludes by saying, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” #NewAccount #NewMe."

Ravenel has denied the assault claims against him, but the production company behind "Southern Charm," announced that they were “conducting an investigation” prior to the series reunion episode where Ravenel did not appear.