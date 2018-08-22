LA prosecutors reviewing 2nd Kevin Spacey sexual assault claim: report

Kevin Spacey today has a lot bigger problem that his "Billionaire Boys Club" film bombing as the Los Angeles County District Attorney now is reviewing another sexual assault case involving the former "House of Cards" star.

This second case against the Oscar winner was handed over to the special task force in Jackie Lacey’s office yesterday by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

“It remains under review,” said the D.A. office today.

There were no more details provided.

KEVIN SPACEY SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE REVIEWED BY LOS ANGELES DA

A previous case against the much accused Spacey was presented on April 5 by the Sheriff’s department that reportedly involved an incident with a male adult from back in October of 1992. That assault allegedly took place in West Hollywood. That case also remains under review.