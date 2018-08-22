Denise Richards poses in bikini with her new 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' castmates

Denise Richards is already fitting in with the housewives!

Earlier this month, the 47-year-old actress confirmed that she'll be starring on the next season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," after rumors regarding her casting circulated for weeks. On Tuesday, Dorit Kemsley -- Richards' new co-star -- posted a snap of four of the housewives showing off their swimsuit bods in the Bahamas.

Grinning with Camille Grammer Lisa Rinna and Kemsley Richards flaunts her toned abs and legs in a teeny pink bikini. The rest of the group looks incredible as well, with Grammer, 49, opting for white bikini bottoms and a blue rash guard, while Rinna, 55, sports a sexy white one-piece and Kemsley, 42, rocks a strapless yellow bikini.

"Support your local girl gang #90210 🐠🌺☀️💦," Kemsley captioned the photo.

Grammer also documented the girls' beach time, posting a selfie with Richards and Rinna smiling in sunglasses with their wind-swept hair. "Fun girl time," she wrote.

After news of Richards' new role broke, ET caught up with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, to get his take on her latest gig.

“I don’t really watch that show,” he admitted to ET's Lauren Zima, before adding, “No, but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

