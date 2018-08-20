MTV VMAs kick off with new mom Cardi B, Shawn Mendes performance

New mom Cardi B kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

"What's popping everybody?" the rapper asked a screaming crowd while holding something in a bundled-up blanket in her arms. "I got a little surprise for you, know what I'm saying?" she joked before unwrapping the blanket to reveal a moonman award.

The 25-year-old, who gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus last month, is up for video of the year with "Finesse," her collaboration with Bruno Mars, as well as 9 other awards making her the night's top contender.

She then introduced the first performance of the night from Shawn Mendes but the cameras were more interested in zooming in on newly engaged couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

The lovebirds made their red carpet debut since they began dating in mid-May. Grande, who released a new album this week, will perform later in the show.

Other performers include Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, the Backstreet Boys, Post Malone, Panic! At the Disco, Logic and Ryan Tedder. Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement, will also hit the stage.

MTV also plans on honoring Aretha Franklin, who died last week from pancreatic cancer at age 76.

As for nominees, Beyonce and Jay-Z follow Cardi B with eight bids for "Apesh--t," filmed at the Louvre museum in Paris. Gambino's "This Is America," which tackles racism and gun violence, earned him seven nominations, while Drake, who gave away $1 million dollars to Miami residents in his "God's Plan" clip, scored seven nods.

Mars, who has six nominations, is up for artist of the year alongside Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone, Cabello and Grande.

Taylor Swift was shut out of the major categories but did nab three nominations for technical awards: Her No. 1 hit, "Look What You Made Me Do," is up for best art direction, best visual effects and best editing.

Cardi B's other nominations include best new artist, best hip-hop video for "Bartier Cardi" and best Latin video for "Dinero" with Lopez and DJ Khaled.

Others nominated for multiple VMAs include SZA, Ed Sheeran, Janelle Monae, Khalid, Alessia Cara and Dua Lipa.

Avicii, who died in April, is nominated for best dance and best visual effects for "Lonely Together," which features Rita Ora.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.