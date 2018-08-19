Kevin Spacey's new film 'Billionaire Boys Club' opens to incredibly low $126 following sexual misconduct allegations

Following allegations of sexual misconduct against an underage boy, Kevin Spacey’s career has hit an all-time low. The star’s latest film, “Billionaire Boys Club” opened to a staggeringly low $126.

The film, which co-stars Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton, was released on VOD last month and opened in just eight theaters over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film suffers from not being released in Los Angeles or New York, instead opting for a quiet release in cities scattered across the U.S. such as Phoenix, Detroit, New Orleans, Miami and Hartford.

The outlet notes that the film opened to just $126 on Friday, only earning another $162 for Saturday. At this rate, the film’s full weekend box office report will have difficulty just scratching $425. Factoring in the average ticket price in the United States, an estimate of only six people showed up in each cinema over the weekend to see the film.

For reference, the top performing movie over the weekend was “Crazy Rich Asians,” which took $25.2 million from 3,348 locations.

As previously reported, Spacey was accused by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14-years-old and Spacey was 26. The accusations led to authorities in Los Angeles and London to open investigations into the actor. Since then Spacey, now 59, has not only been staying out of the limelight, but is being kept out of the limelight.

He was fired from Season 6 of his popular Netflix series “House of Cards,” which will be ending after one final season without him. Additionally, he was replaced by actor Christopher Plummer in the film “All the Money in the World” after the allegations came out. That makes “Billionaire Boys Club,” of which he has a supporting role, Spacey’s first foray into the public life since the allegations.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the studio that produced the film, “Vertical Entertainment, released a statement about Spacey’s involvement, urging fans to remember that it was made prior to the allegations becoming public.

“We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ — does not tarnish the release of the film,” the statement read. “In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film.”

The film chronicles the real-life club of the same name that made headlines in Southern California during the 1980s when a get-rich-quick scheme turned sideways on the high-rolling people involved. Spacey plays real-life investor and con-man Rob Levin in the film.