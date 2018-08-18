Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Kylie Jenner lands first Vogue cover, says life hasn't 'changed' since becoming a mom

news.com.au
Kylie Jenner lands her first Vogue cover for the publication's Australian brand.

Kylie Jenner lands her first Vogue cover for the publication's Australian brand.  (Instagram)

Kylie Jenner has scored her first ever Vogue cover — and she has Australia to thank.

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul stars on Vogue Australia’s September issue, following in the footsteps of sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner who’ve covered the fashion bible in the US and India, among other editions.

Kylie has been a household name since she was 10 years old, when "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" first aired. But in 2018 she’s experienced a meteoric rise following the birth of her first child, Stormi, and the rapid growth of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

VOGUE was once just a wild dream! Thank you @vogueaustralia for this cover! ✨

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In June it was revealed she’s on track to become America’s youngest self-made billionaire — although the term “self-made’ saw her cop some flack given the family she was born into.

Kylie, who’s in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, was interviewed by sister Kendall for a feature inside the magazine. In the interview she discussed a number of topics, including how motherhood has changed her.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mom. I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mom,” she said. “I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

@vogueaustralia

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

It’s not so surprising the Down Under edition of Vogue was Kylie’s first. The Kardashian-Jenners have a close relationship with Vogue Australia’s Fashion Director, Christine Centenera.

Christine has consulted on Kanye West’s Yeezy label and styled Kim Kardashian for Vogue Australia in 2016. She often share selfies with Kim and co. on her Instagram account.