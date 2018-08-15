Taylor Swift gets emotional while addressing groping trial verdict during concert

Taylor Swift held back tears on Tuesday at her concert in Florida while recalling her groping case in court one year ago.

Swift took a brief pause during the Tampa stop on her Reputation tour to talk about the trial, People reported. Last year, the 28-year-old singer was awarded a symbolic $1 after the jury ruled unanimously in favor of Swift and vindicated her claims that DJ David Mueller had groped her during a 2013 meet-and-greet.

“A year ago, I was not playing in a stadium in Tampa, I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado,” Swift told the audience on Tuesday, the anniversary of the verdict. “This is the day the jury sided in my favor and said that they believed me.

“I guess, I just think about all the people that weren’t believed and the people who haven’t been believed, and the people who are afraid to speak up because they think they won’t be believed,” she continued. “I just wanted to say I’m sorry to anyone who ever wasn’t believed because I don’t know what turn my life would have taken if somebody didn’t believe me when I said something had happened to me.”

The pop star, who was visibly emotional, thanked her fans for their support.

“So, I just wanted to say we have so much further to go, and I’m so grateful to you guys for being there for me for what was really a horrible part of my life,” the singer said. “I wanted to thank you for just kind of… I mean, I know when I meet you guys at meet-and-greets and after the shows, you guys tell me about the hard times that you’ve gone through in your lives, and I really appreciate you trusting me with that information.”

DJ FOUND GUILTY OF GROPING TAYLOR SWIFT SAYS SINGER 'RUINED' HIS LIFE

Swift said she’s happy to have fans who have seen her “go through so many ups and downs.”

“Sorry I just haven’t really talked about it, and so I’m just not composed at all,” Swift said.

Concertgoers held up $1 bills after Swift’s speech in honor of the compensation she was awarded a year ago.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 10, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

Mueller was fired from his job at Denver radio station 98.5 KYGO after Swift reported in 2013 the DJ had placed his hand up her skirt and on her bare backside. Mueller sued Swift alleging that that the pop star, her mother and her radio liaison, Frank Bell, were deliberately trying to destroy his career. Swift countersued.

In court, Swift testified that Mueller grabbed her “bare ass.” She sought a symbolic $1 for her countersuit to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted.

The judge ruled in her favor last year.