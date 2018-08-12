Lindsay Lohan issues apology for implying #MeToo women are 'weak'

Actress Lindsay Lohan is apologizing for previous comments she made about the #MeToo movement in which she implied that the women coming forward with stories of harassment and assault are “weak.”

As previously reported, Lohan spoke to The Times UK and implied that the women who come forward are just doing it for attention and questioned why they waited for the movement to gain steam before coming forward.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” the actress said. “You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

The actress walked those statements back heavily in a statement to People on Sunday.

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan, 32, began. “The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”

She continued: “I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”

The star, who took a step out of the public eye for many years, is returning by way of an upcoming MTV reality show, “Lohan Beach Club.”