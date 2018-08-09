John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh hits back at body shamer trolling her bikini post

John Stamos’ wife Caitlin McHugh slammed a social media user who body shamed the new mother when she posted a video dancing in a red bikini.

McHugh showed off her post-baby physique in her Instagram Story Tuesday with a video dancing to Ub40’s song “Red Red Wine” while in a red bikini. Her small tattoo on her right thigh could be seen.

The 32-year-old model captioned the video “back to WORK.”

McHugh then revealed in a second post on her Instagram Story that not all her followers were pleased with the video. She posted a screenshot of a direct message from a user who wrote: “You’re a Mother now. Gross, tattoo and all.”

McHugh hit back by writing, “Not as gross as trolling.”

Stamos didn't seem to mind his wife's bikini pictures and took to Instagram to marvel over McHugh's recent posts.

"MILF-wife Life," Stamos captioned the video of bikini-clad McHugh dancing, while in another bikini picture he said, "Good gosh!"

McHugh and Stamos, 54, welcomed their son William “Billy” Christopher in April. The couple got married in February.

Stamos also spoke about his “new body” since the birth of his son. The “Fuller House” star told People in July that he’s embracing his “dad fat stomach now.”

“I’ve got a dad bod I’ve got to work on,” he told the magazine.