Missy Elliott praises woman's viral 'Work It' cover

Rapper Missy Elliott took to Twitter on Tuesday, when she voiced her approval of a woman rapping the artist’s hit song “Work It.”

Missy Elliott took to Twitter Tuesday to voice her approval of a woman rapping her hit song “Work It.”

"Missy's funky white sister is in the park!" Mary Halsey exclaims as she grabs the microphone. A Facebook video of her epic performance has gone viral with more than 4.5 million views.

WARNING: VIDEOS CONTAIN VULGAR LANGUAGE

Elliott tweeted a clip of the act on Wednesday.

“I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER,” she wrote. “😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂

Elliott gave props to the Rhode Island woman for her take. 

She added “but she straight killed 'Work It' sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾.”

The rapper included another observation about the video in a follow-up tweet.

“Wait her friend has a cup of oodles & noodles tipping in the back I think! Lord! Go awwwwf🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🤣