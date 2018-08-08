Missy Elliott praises woman's viral 'Work It' cover

Missy Elliott took to Twitter Tuesday to voice her approval of a woman rapping her hit song “Work It.”

"Missy's funky white sister is in the park!" Mary Halsey exclaims as she grabs the microphone. A Facebook video of her epic performance has gone viral with more than 4.5 million views.

Elliott tweeted a clip of the act on Wednesday.

“I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER,” she wrote. “ forreal doe & she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food yo I’m done! ”

Elliott gave props to the Rhode Island woman for her take.

She added “but she straight killed 'Work It' sound effects & all I love it .”

The rapper included another observation about the video in a follow-up tweet.

“Wait her friend has a cup of oodles & noodles tipping in the back I think! Lord! Go awwwwf ”