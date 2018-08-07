Kelly Clarkson reportedly filming daytime talk show pilot

Looks like Kelly Clarkson's busy schedule just got even busier!

ET has learned that the 36-year-old singer will be filming a pilot for a daytime talk show for NBCUniversal Television Distribution within the next few weeks.

According to a source, the series would be slated for fall 2019. It's possible it could be sold to TV stations in syndication or could air on another platform or both, the source adds, telling ET the pilot is part of Clarkson's overall deal with NBC.

Additionally, Clarkson will return as a coach for season 15 of NBC's "The Voice," with country star Thomas Rhett serving as her adviser. This will mark her second season as a coach, after helping Brynn Cartelli win the show's fourteenth season in May.

ET spoke with Clarkson following the star-studded finale, where she explained what it was like coming out victorious after a season-long battle with reigning champ Blake Shelton, who has been the winning coach six times since the singing competition made its debut.

