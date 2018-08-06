'Facts of Life's' Charlotte Rae's co-stars react to her death

Charlotte Rae, the Emmy and Tony-nominated actress who entertained TV audiences as Mrs. Garrett on "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes," died Sunday at the age of 92.

Born Charlotte Rae Lubotsky, she was best known for her role as beloved housemother Edna Garrett, who first appeared on "Diff'rent Strokes" in 1978 before earning her own spinoff, "The Facts of Life," the following year.

Her former co-stars took to social media to react to the sad news.