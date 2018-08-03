'My 600 -LB Life' star L.B. Bonner dead at 31

Another cast member from the TLC series "My 600 Pound Life" has died. James "L.B." Bonner, who appeared on the show, died on Thursday. He was 31.

According to Radar Online, police were called to Bonner’s South Carolina home at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

A friend of Bonner confirmed to the outlet that Bonner had died but revealed he didn't know how.

"He passed away. I’m not sure how, but from looking at his profile what people were saying he took his own life," he said.

A day ago, Bonner shared a cryptic status on his Facebook page where he openly thanked loved ones their "support through [his] journey" despite "demons" he had faced.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey...I've realized a few things over the last few days and its time that, I face my demons head on.. No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way," he wrote. "Again, thank y'all so much...Please don't ever let people you care about not know how you feel...."

Fans of the reality star flooded his recent post with comments regarding his passing.

One user wrote, "You can finally rest in peace. I didn't know you but I liked you the most. You inspired me. Praying for you and your loved ones."

Another said of his inspiring journey to lose weight and change his lifestyle, "I am very upset hearing this. He was one of the few people on the reality tv show who I actually admired because he stepped up and accomplished his goals."

The same user then continued to suggest that Bonner may have taken his own life and wrote, "It is inconceivable to me that this man, who “seemed” to have gotten his life under control, felt so defeated, he took his life."

After losing his leg in a car accident in 2013, Bonner became depressed and turned to food and alcohol, reaching about 650 pounds. He later decided to make a change in his life and appeared on the TLC series.

The 31-year-old appeared to be one of the more successful cast members from the weight loss show. According to Radar, Bonner worked hard to diet and exercise and underwent surgery in addition to choosing to stay sober.

He was reportedly in the 200-pound range when he died - a significant weight loss from when he first appeared on the show.

TLC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.