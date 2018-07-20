Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo welcome first child: 'God is so kind'

“Counting On” star Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their first child, a girl, to their family.

Duggar, 24, gave birth to her daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, on Thursday. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, the couple announced on their website.

NFL PLAYER JIMMY GAROPPOLO SPOTTED WITH PORN STAR KIARA MIA, CAUSING A TWITTER FRENZY

“God is so kind,” the couple wrote in a statement. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

“19 Kids and Counting” alum Duggar and Vuolo, 30, a former pro soccer player, wed in November 2016. The couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child and were told in April that the baby was a girl.

RADIOHEAD SINGER FUMES ON STAGE OVER CREW MEMBER’S 2012 DEATH DURING FIRST CONCERT IN TORONTO SINCE ORDEAL

Vuolo said he hoped the baby would be just like her mother.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” Vuolo told TLC. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”