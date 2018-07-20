NFL player Jimmy Garoppolo spotted with porn star Kiara Mia, causing a Twitter frenzy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo created a firestorm on Twitter after he was spotted out with porn star Kiara Mia on Wednesday night.

Photographs snapped the pair dining at the Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., according to TMZ.

Mia also suggested something may have been going on between the two at the Four Season’s Hotel Beverly Hills when she tagged an Instagram post from the location.



The reported date launched a firestorm of tweets aimed at Garoppolo.

Mia is a porn star who spoofed the famous E! series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2015, according to TMZ.

Garoppolo joined the 49ers in a trade from the New England Patriots last season. He signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the team in February and has yet to lose a game in his professional career.