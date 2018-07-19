R. Kelly's ex-wife slams victim shamers for being 'by far the biggest supporter' of her abuser

R. Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, slammed victim shamers who have been trolling her on social media ever since she came forward a month ago about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of the singer.

Andrea posted a lengthy statement on Instagram Sunday saying she has been attacked by social media users after she spoke out about alleged abuse she endured during her 13-year marriage to R. Kelly.

“To the ones that come on my page to spew venom and #victimshame you are by far the biggest supporter of my abuser,” Kelly said without naming R. Kelly.

“By you shaming me and any other victims you’re helping the abuser accomplish their task of belittling, intimidating, and discounting all the abuse they’ve put the #victim and #victims through!” she added. “I almost allowed you and your hate to overshadow all the LOVE AND SUPPORT I RECEIVE. But you WILL NOT stop me from saving lives and giving hope to those who are where I was.”

She continued, “I AM A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS! I am a #SURVIVOR OF SEXUAL ABUSE *EMOTIONAL ABUSE* PHYSICAL ABUSE *ECONOMIC ABUSE at the hands of my EX husband.”

R. KELLY'S EX-WIFE SPEAKS OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME ABOUT ALLEGED ABUSE

Kelly said she feared for years about coming forward with the allegations against R. Kelly and has previously posted about being a domestic violence survivor.

Andrea and R. Kelly, who were married from 1996 to 2009, share three children together. The couple filed for divorce in 2006, a year after Andrea Kelly filed an emergency protective order against the singer for alleged physical abuse, People reported.

A post shared by Drea Kelly (@officialdreakelly) on May 12, 2018 at 3:20am PDT

She dropped the order weeks later. They tried to save their marriage even after filing for divorce until it was finalized in 2009.

In June, Kelly told TV One’s “Sister Circle” that she realized she was a victim of abuse after taking an online quiz on a domestic violence support website. The interview concluded with Andrea saying that her ex-husband did "15 of [the items listed] to [her]."

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m not that girl. I’m not the teeth-missing, broken-bone girl,’ ” Kelly recalled. “But God said, ‘Keep scrolling,’ so I kept scrolling … kept scrolling. And at the end of the domestic violence awareness website, there was a questionnaire.”

R. KELLY ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING MINOR, BRAINWASHING ANOTHER WOMAN IN HIS ‘CULT’

Kelly said she also contemplated suicide the day she decided to leave R. Kelly.

On Instagram, Kelly showed support for other domestic abuse survivors.

“Just because your curiosity wasn’t satisfied DOESN’T MEAN my HORROR WASN’T REAL....like for real F--K YOU AND HIM! To my #SURVIVORS I LOVE YOU ALL AND WE GOT THIS! To the ones still in it YOU ARE NOT ALONE! You will get away I DID,” she said.

R. Kelly has been accused by multiple women of running a “sex cult,” brainwashing and sexual abusing women, some who were teenagers. Kelly has repeatedly denied these claims, saying they have been put out to destroy his legacy.

“We deny the many dark descriptions put forth by instigators and liars who have their own agenda for seeking profit and fame,” a rep told People.