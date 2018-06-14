R. Kelly's ex-wife speaks out for the first time about alleged abuse

R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, is speaking out for the first time about the alleged abuse she suffered during their 13 years of marriage.

Andrea, who was married to the singer (real name: Robert Sylvester Kelly), from 1996 to 2009 broke down in tears as she discussed the day she decided to leave the former couple's relationship.

"That day. I just remember playing sick all day, and I went, and I got in bed. And I was like, 'OK. What are you going to do? What are you going to do?' And something just said, 'End it.' That was my first answer. End it," a tearful Andrea recalled during an interview on Sister Circle Live published on Thursday.

Andrea, who shares three children with the musician, went on to share that she contempleted suicide that day.

"I remember going out on the balcony," said Andrea. "We were at the Wyndham Grand Bay Hotel. I'll never forget it. Coconut Grove."

"And I actually climbed up on the balcony, and I had one foot propped against the wall and my other foot, I climbed up on the ledge, and I remember looking down," continued Andrea, who said it was her faith that helped get her through that moment.

"I remember jumping down, and I said, 'OK, God. You have to give me an answer today," she explained before sharing that God had pointed her to her laptop where she searched "domestic violance" and found a support site.

“I’m thinking to myself: 'I’m not that girl. I’m not the teeth missing. I'm not the broken bone girl.' But God said, ‘Keep scrolling,’ so I kept scrolling, kept scrolling. And at the end of the domestic violence awareness website, there was a questionnaire, and it was 17 questions," she shared.

The interview concluded with Andrea claiming that her ex-husband did "15 of them to [her]."

You can watch Andrea's tearful interview here.