Andy Dick charged with sexual battery for allegedly groping woman: report

Actor Andy Dick was reportedly charged for allegedly groping a woman in Los Angeles.

The woman claimed that Dick grabbed her butt twice as he walked past her on a sidewalk in Los Angeles in April, TMZ reported Sunday, citing law enforcement sources. Dick also allegedly made lewd comments.

A rep for Dick did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Dick was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery in the incident, according to TMZ.

The report of the arrest comes months after Dick’s wife, Lina Sved, told TMZ that the beleaguered comedian is drinking heavily and lashing out at his family.

Sved filed a restraining order against Dick and said at the time she was terrified for herself and her children, according to the gossip website.