Stanley Anderson, 'Seinfeld' and 'Spider-Man' actor, dead at 78

Stage, film and TV actor Stanley Anderson, known for his role as the judge in the final episode of "Seinfeld" and as General Slocum in "Spider-Man," has died. Anderson passed away June 24, six weeks after being diagnosed with brain cancer, according to a statement from his family. He was 78.

Anderson began his professional acting career on the stage, first with the Seattle Repertory Theatre, then the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville. He went on to spend more than 20 years at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. where he earned a Helen Hayes Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Piggy Bank."

Anderson later sequed to film and TV. In addition to "Spider-Man," his feature work included roles as the President of the United States in Michael Bay’s "Armageddon" and "The Rock." His most recent film credits include "Red Dragon," "Legally Blonde 2" and "Runaway Jury." On TV, he had a recurring role as Drew Carey’s dad on "The Drew Carey Show" and played the memorable role of Judge Vandelay in the final episode of "Seinfeld" (you can watch a clip below).

Anderson also was a longtime member of three unions for actors, according to his family, and worked behind the scenes doing voiceover work in ads for Democratic candidates and issues across the country.

“He was most proud, ultimately, of the part he played in politics,” his family said.