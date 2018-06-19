Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to 2nd child after suffering miscarriage

The royal family is continuing to grow. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall just welcomed her second child on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

"Mrs. Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz," the palace said.

Tindall, a British equestrian and daughter of Princess Anne, immediately informed the queen, Prince Philip, Captain Mark Phillips, her mother and her husband Mike's parents, Philip and Linda, about her daughter's arrival.

"[They] have been informed and are delighted with the news," Buckingham Palace added. "This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for The Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh."

The exciting news comes more than a year after the 37-year-old royal suffered a devastating miscarriage in late December.

“Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby,” Tindall's spokesperson told People in a statement at the time. “At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

Months later, in an interview with The Times, Tindall's husband — a former England rugby captain — opened up about the family's painful loss, telling the British newspaper that their now 4-year-old daughter, Mia, was their "saving grace."

“When I was playing I hardly saw her, now we can see her grow up,” Mike told the paper in May 2017. “However down we feel, she will come running up in our faces.”

The couple first announced they were expecting their second child in late November. They will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on July 30.