Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Billie Lourd dons Princess Leia-style buns for ceremonial pitch at Dodgers game

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Actor Billie Lourd throws out the first pitch during a MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 15, 2018 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Actor Billie Lourd throws out the first pitch during a MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 15, 2018 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Actress Billie Lourd reportedly channeled her inner Princess Leia on Friday as she took the mound for the first pitch ahead of a major league baseball game.

Lourd, whose mom, Carrie Fisher, died in 2016, donned a white Los Angeles Dodgers jersey and twisted her hair into buns on top of her head -- just like her mother wore in her  now-iconic "Star Wars role" -- as she made the ceremonial pitch, according to E News.

She reportedly attended the themed "Star Wars" night at Dodgers stadium, where the team faced off against the San Francisco Giants.

JOHN BOYEGA SLAMS ‘STAR WARS’ FANS FOR HARASSING COSTARS

Lourd took to social media, sharing pictures from the event including some of herself on the field. There was also a close-up of her hair and some other characters from the blockbuster films. One showed her standing amongst team members, with the name “Connix” stitched on the back of her jersey.

The name reflected that of her own character in the "Star Wars" cinematic universe, Kaydel Ko Connix, E! News reported.

‘STAR WARS’ DIRECTOR AND MARK HAMILL SLAM TROLLS FOR BULLYING KELLY MARIE TRAN

The actress said in her postings that “despite making some of the most bizarre yet deeply focused faces I’ve ever made in my life I had the most surreal incredible time and still have lil butterflies from walking onto that legendary field.”

The Dodgers’ Twitter account also shared a video of Lourd from the game, captioned, "Billie Lourd in the house!"