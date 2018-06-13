John Boyega slams ‘Star Wars’ fans for harassing costars

John Boyega slammed “Star Wars” fans for harassing his costars after actress Kelly Marie Tran recently made headlines for deleting all of her Instagram posts reportedly in response to online bullying.

Boyega took to Twitter to address fans and urge them to stop the harassment.

“If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing,” Boyega tweeted on Tuesday. “You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

The actor also thanked “majority of ‘Star Wars’ fans” for supporting, rather than bullying, the cast.

“To the majority of Star Wars fans thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated !” Boyega tweeted.

'STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI' STAR KELLY MARIE TRAN PURGES INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT REPORTEDLY DUE TO ONLINE BULLYING

Boyega’s tweets come after Tran wiped her entire Instagram page. The post purge was spotted by the fan site Star Wars Facts, which claimed “months of harassment” was the reason behind Tran’s social media shutdown. Tran, who plays Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi” and is Vietnamese-American, has been subject to online bullying in the past.

Several cast and crewmembers immediately came out in support of the actress. Mark Hamill tweeted "What's not to love?" earlier this month along with a picture of himself and Tran.

"#GetALifeNerds," Hamill added.

“The Last Jedi: director Rian Johnson also called the trolls “manbabies.”

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.