Ireland Baldwin says she's suffered from suicidal thoughts: 'I have been at the lowest low in my life'

Ireland Baldwin admitted she considered suicide while battling depression.

Following the recent deaths of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, the 22-year-old model wrote a lengthy post Saturday where she got candid about her own private struggles.

“My heart is extremely heavy today,” revealed the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. “I had a serious panic attack thinking about it all but then I reasoned with my racing mind. I know you’ve seen plenty of posts like this one… but I have this to say from the bottom of my heart.

“Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Not only are you leaving your loved ones in unspeakable pain and grief, but you are ending your life when you could have reached out and gotten the help you needed to pull you out of the darkness. I have been at the lowest low in my life and I thought about what it would be like to end it all.

“I think as human beings, it’s only natural to think about death and what comes after all of this. I know what it’s like to hit a wall and not have any clue how you’re supposed to get around it.”

Baldwin revealed that she hopes her honesty would resonate with readers and encourage them to get the help they need for their mental health.

“Life can be so f------ hard and I know this, but it is also SO beautiful and extraordinary and this planet needs us,” she said. “I just want to speak directly to anyone out there who is hurting… If you don’t feel loved, I love you and I need you here. I may not know you, but reach out to me. Reach out to anyone. Use your words. Lay it all out on the table and set it on fire.”

“Make a change in your life if you feel stuck,” she continued. “Cast away your demons and chase your dreams. Eat whatever the f--- you want but take care of your body. Love yourself. Love every inch of yourself. Congratulate yourself every damn day. Don’t rely on your family or friends or people in general to be the center of your happiness. YOU become the center of your own happiness.

“The people in your life are meant to highlight and accessorize your amazing qualities, not be your crutches. It all starts inside. You are beautiful, someone out there loves you no matter what, and you are wanted.”

Baldwin encouraged her followers to uplift each other in their daily lives.

“Can EVERYONE do me a huge favor and try doing this,” she asked. “Compliment a stranger everyday. Leave a sweet post-it note on a random car. Call your parents and tell them you love them more. Call anyone who means anything to you and tell them how much they mean to you.

“Hug people. Thank them. Listen to them. Be a good f------ person. I know it’s hard for some, but just try. You never know what people are going through in this life. Help truly can be a phone call away.”

Baldwin’s post came just a day after Bourdain, 61, was found dead of an apparent suicide in his hotel room.

Spade, 55, died June 5 after hanging herself in her New York City apartment.

On Friday, Baldwin paid tribute to the “Parts Unknown” star.

“Since I was a little girl I always said ‘I want to be the female Anthony Bourdain,’” she wrote on Instagram. “Although we had many disagreements in terms of how animals were treated or our overall outlook on this life, he inspired me to try something new every time and to travel this world without fear. I f------ loved this man and I can’t believe just like that he’s gone. Rest in peace @anthonybourdain.”

Back in August 2015, Baldwin revealed on Instagram that she suffered from anxiety.

In April of that year, People Magazine reported she had checked herself into a drug and alcohol facility treatment for “emotional trauma” and “needed a breather.” Baldwin thanked her parents for their support on Twitter.

“I just wanted to take a moment to show gratitude to everyone who has continued to stand by my side through all that took place and through all that life will continue to throw at me,” she added on social media. “I’m proud to say I will not be knocked down and alone the next time around. I have never been so supported and felt so loved in my life.

“I’m happy to say I feel like Ireland again and it’s amazing that I can actually say that because it’s been a really long time and I was starting to forget what she was like. I love you all for making me feel beautiful and supported every single day!”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).