Anthony Bourdain, CNN host and celebrity chef, hanged himself with bathrobe belt

The cause of death for celebrity chef and CNN "Parts Unknown" host, Anthony Bourdain, has been revealed.

According to the prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region, Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.

Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told The Associated Press on Saturday that the famed chef and host of the CNN series "Parts Unknown" used the belt of his hotel bath robe to commit suicide on Friday.

Of the 61-year-old American's death, Rocquigny said "there is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment." He also said a medical expert had concluded there were no signs of violence on Bourdain's body.

The prosecutor said toxicology tests were being carried out, including urine tests, to see if Bourdain took any medications, to try to help his family understand if anything led him to kill himself.

Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide early Friday morning. He was 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain's girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, said she was "beyond devastated" by his death."Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine," Argento tweeted Friday.

The news of Bourdain's death comes after fashion designer Kate Spade died Tuesday after hanging herself in her New York City apartment. The 61-year-old's death follows an alarming string of celebrity hanging suicide deaths in recent years.



The Associated Press and Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.