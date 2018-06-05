Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead at 55

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press. She was 55.

Spade, a world-famous designer, launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993 with her husband Andy Spade and opened her first store in New York City in 1996. Spade is the sister-in-law of actor David Spade.

The designer later launched a clothing line, accessories, shoes and Kate Spade Home in 2004, the same year the company went global with a store in Japan.

Spade sold her company to Liz Claiborne in 2007 which renamed the brand Kate Spade & Company.

"I had just had my daughter and I really kind of at that point thought I just really want to spend time with my family," Spade told the Business of Fashion in 2016 of why she sold her company in 2007.

In 2016, she launched a new shoes and handbag line called Frances Valentine.

"It's about where you are and the idea of enjoying fashion," Spade told the Business of Fashion at the time. "Also, it's a heartfelt name, because it's my father's, my brother's, my grandfather's and my daughter's name."

Spade is survived by her husband Andy and their daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, 13. She is also the aunt to "Amazing Mrs. Maisel" actress Rachel Brosnahan.

This story is developing...