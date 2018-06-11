'America's Got Talent' winner Neal Boyd dead at 42

"America's Got Talent" winner Neal E. Boyd died Sunday. He was 42.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick told Fox News the Season 3 winner died of an array of diseases pertaining to his weight including heart and kidney failure and liver disease.

Boyd was found unresponsive by his mother at her Sikestown, Missouri home and was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

The opera singer won "AGT" in 2008 and went on to record one album called "My American Dream."

According to TMZ, Boyd blacked out while driving and got into an accident that left him and his mother badly injured.